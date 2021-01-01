RxCBD
Face Serum (for People)
About this product
This lightweight serum readily soaks into your skin, leaving no greasy feeling. The olive, coconut and sunflower oils help build collagen, which leads to firming. The CBD heals by increasing circulation. All ingredients are great skin-smoothing moisturizers.
INGREDIENTS: Organic extra-virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, fractionized coconut oil, sunflower oil, rose essential oil, full-spectrum CBD from industrial hemp
INGREDIENTS: Organic extra-virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, fractionized coconut oil, sunflower oil, rose essential oil, full-spectrum CBD from industrial hemp
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!