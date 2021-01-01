About this product

This CBD-infused Moisturizing Body Oil is crafted by our holistic health professional. A special combination of ingredients provides maximum absorption into the skin, thus utilizing the ultimate benefits of the CBD.

RxCBD’s special combination of ingredients in our Moisturizing Massage & Body Oil serves to promote healing and pain relief. Crafted by our holistic health practitioner and microbiologist, this treatment offers an entourage of natural healing ingredients. All products are cruelty-free and NOT tested on animals.

In addition, the scientific formulation provides for maximum absorption into the skin in order to optimize the benefits.

The fusion of four essential oils, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Lemon, and Clove, create a soothing fragrance and healing aroma.

INGREDIENTS: Organic extra-virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, fractionized coconut oil, lavender essential oil, eucalyptus essential oil, lemon essential oil, clove essential oil, CBD from industrial hemp *Intended for external use only