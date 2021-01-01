About this product

Available in 2 strengths: 250mg CBD & 500mg CBD

We infuse high quality, full spectrum, hemp CBD oil in a mixture of pure coconut oil (MCT) and sunflower oil. The tincture is then flavored with organic peppermint oil and stevia extract. This yields a pleasing and palatable flavor.

Non-GMO, 100% vegetarian and gluten free. No heavy metals, pesticides or residual solvents that can be found in other products. Rigorous control over the farming and manufacturing process ensure their quality. They are independently tested and verified.

RxCBD’s CBD oil is full spectrum. This means all naturally occurring elements, terpenes and phytochemicals found in the full plant are present.

Supercritical CO2 extraction technology is used to extract the CBD. CO2 extraction is the purest extraction process known to man.

INGREDIENTS: Coconut Oil (MCT oil), Sunflower Oil, Peppermint Oil, CBD Oil, Stevia Extract (Includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant).

100% Pure, Supercritical C02 extracted Hemp CBD Oil