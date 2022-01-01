About this product
Quench your skin’s thirst with this antioxidant vitamin-rich serum. This lightweight serum enhances the skin’s own natural defense against everyday pollutants. Packed with a bouquet of 17 plant botanical oils that penetrate deep beyond the skin's surface, adding moisture and protection, while restoring dull complexions and balancing acne-prone skin.
Ingredients: Squalane, Organic Jojoba Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Androba Seed Oil, Organic Sea Buckthorn, Organic Grape Seed Oil, Plum Oil, Prickly Pear Oil, Organic Rosehip Seed Extract, Organic Marula Oil, Enhanced Broad Spectrum CBD oil with added CBG, Ubiquinone CoQ10, Vitamin E Oil, Organic Argan Oil, Organic Calendula Oil, Tomato Stem Extract, Orange Peel Oil
About this brand
Rya Organics
Recently featured in Forbes, Vogue, and Allure, Rya Organics is the next leader in CBD skincare and consumables. With the help of our expert team of scientists and doctors, we formulate our products with only the highest quality, organic, wild-crafted, and non-GMO ingredients. All of our products are cruelty-free, made sustainably in the United States, and created without the use of parabens, silicone, fillers, fragrances and 1300 other toxic ingredients.