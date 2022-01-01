Using our bio-technology delivery system known as Carbon Technology, Nexus is one of the most advanced CBD products that has ever been created. Combining CO2 extracted, full spectrum organic cannabinoids and our heirloom strain of DHA & EPA, Nexus is a groundbreaking discovery that provides our body's endogenous cannabinoid system with exactly what it needs to continue producing cannabinoids on its own.



In addition to CBD, this formula contains TetraHydroCurcumin (C3). C3 bypasses the conversion process for an immediate therapeutic effect. We also added Boswellia Sacra, a powerful plant used for centuries for healing and is now backed by science for its powerful therapeutic effects. Combat systemic inflammation while enjoying the incredible flavor of this revolutionary formula.