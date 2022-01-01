About this product
Support your ultimate relaxation state with Rya’s Relax Gummies.
This natural tropical fruit infusion contains healing properties of adaptogenic herbs and broad-spectrum CBD to keep you calm, centered, and focused throughout the day without drowsiness.
Ingredients: Ashwagandha Extract 4:1 (Withania somnifera), Hemp Extract (Cannabidiol), Lemon Balm Powder (Melissa officinalis), Passion Flower Extract 4:1 (Passiflora)
About this brand
Rya Organics
Recently featured in Forbes, Vogue, and Allure, Rya Organics is the next leader in CBD skincare and consumables. With the help of our expert team of scientists and doctors, we formulate our products with only the highest quality, organic, wild-crafted, and non-GMO ingredients. All of our products are cruelty-free, made sustainably in the United States, and created without the use of parabens, silicone, fillers, fragrances and 1300 other toxic ingredients.