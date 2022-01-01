About this product
Soothe and protect lips by day, relax and restore lips by night.
Featuring powerful plant compounds
Calendula +Meadow foam seed +Camellia Seed Penetrate deep, beyond the skin's surface and lock in moisture.
Prickly pear + Jojoba + Arnica oil Protect the skin from environmental stress while nourishing with antioxidants
Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG + CBN Stimulate the immune system and act as an anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal sustaining healthy vibrant lips.
Rose + Vanilla Nature's Aphrodisiac with Aromatherapy properties used to treat anxiety, stress, and depression
Ingredients: Shea Butter, Sunflower Oil, Bees Wax, Meadow Foam Seed Oil, Broad Spectrum CBD, CBG, CBN, Organic Arnica Oil, Vanilla Essential Oil, Rose Essential Oil,Organic Calendula Oil, Vitamin E, Prickly Pear Oil, Camellia Seed Oil, Organic, Jojoba Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Non-GMO Beet Root Extract
About this brand
Rya Organics
Recently featured in Forbes, Vogue, and Allure, Rya Organics is the next leader in CBD skincare and consumables. With the help of our expert team of scientists and doctors, we formulate our products with only the highest quality, organic, wild-crafted, and non-GMO ingredients. All of our products are cruelty-free, made sustainably in the United States, and created without the use of parabens, silicone, fillers, fragrances and 1300 other toxic ingredients.