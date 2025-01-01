Designed for the perfect grind, the 2.5" Kannastör Multi Chamber Grinder w/ Easy Change Screen in BLACK features an enhanced magnetic design, deep storage no spill chamber, and an Easy Change Screen.



Each grinder is made with food-grade anodized aluminum. Premium quality since 2003. SPECS: 2.5” Dimensions – 2.25” (H) x 2.5” (D) / 2.2 “ dimensions - .25 inches (H) x 2.125” (D) / 1.5” dimensions – 1.5” (H) x 1.5” (D) FEATURES: 4 Piece Grinder / Easy Change Screen / Engineered Drop Through Design Prevents Over Shredding / Modular by Design / Made From 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum / Limited Lifetime Warranty Multi Chamber Grinders - Kannastör Original Multi Chamber Grinder was created in 2003. Updates since include new and improved materials, magnets, a perfectly smooth polished base tray, and deeper sifting chamber for an easier pour. Ask for details. Modular by Design - Kannastör Multi Chamber grinders can break down to a slimmer, more portable 3 piece configuration by simply removing the sifting chamber. Another reason why Kannastör is the most versatile and advanced grinder on the market. Easy Change Screen - The Kannastör patent pending design allows for easily changing your sifting element to both replace screens that are worn out and to better suit your taste with the option of 2 mesh sizes. Experiment and see what works best for you! All Multi Chamber Grinders include a 60 mesh stainless steel screen element. Available in 60 mesh and 60 mesh monofilament. 30 day Warranty on all screens.

read more