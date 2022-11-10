Chocolate X RYOT® SmellSafe™ Krypto-Kit in Black with Black Aluminum Spring Bat – LOADED – NEW!



The RYOT Krypto-Kit is the most popular pocketable storage system for one hitters and small vapes ever designed. Released in 2000, the Krypto-Kit was our first invention. Today, we’ve redesigned the Krypto-Kit with smaller specs for extra portability, odor absorption technology, and optimized storage for smoking accessories. The Krypto-Kit is the perfect solution for the daily smoker! Pairs well with the RYOT Glass Helix Taper Bat, or the Wooden One Hitter with Glass Tip.



SmellSafe

The SmellSafe Carbon Series incorporates extensive carbon permeated padding, therefore, neutralizing and trapping most odors in its pores. Additionally, our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep most odors in and the weather out. The RYOT line of pipe and vape cases is for the discerning herbal enthusiast. We value utility, discretion and style. Pack and Protect with RYOT. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.



Specs

Dimensions: 4.125 L x 2.625 W x 1 H inches

Features

RYOT Patented SmellSafe Technology

Lockable Zipper (Lock not Included)

Odor Absorption Antimicrobial Microfibers

Panels to Store Cash, Cards, or Papers

Removable RYOT Freshness Pod

Elastic Storage Loop to Secure your Bat

Stretch Gusseted Pocket Perfect for Lighter Storage

Poker Included

Patent Number 6578707