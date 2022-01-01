About this product
Chocolate X RYOT® Stash Socks White (with interior pocket)
The Chocolate X RYOT® Stash Socks feature a ribbed cushioned design with a secret stash pocket. Perfect for every occasion.
Specs
80% Cotton
18% Nylon
2% Spandex
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.