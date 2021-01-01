About this product
Ruggedly reliable to stand up to years of travel and use. Discrete and designed to keep your stash and accessories dry and odors on lockdown. The outer shell is 100% SMELL-PROOF, WATER-PROOF and built to withstand heavy use in any conditions. The integrated and removable SmellSafe carbon lined interior bag can be used separately or as a bag within the bag and even reversible to suit your look. Lockable with included RYOT lock. Pack and Protect with RYOT.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.