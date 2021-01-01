About this product

Ruggedly reliable to stand up to years of travel and use. Discrete and designed to keep your stash and accessories dry and odors on lockdown. The outer shell is 100% SMELL-PROOF, WATER-PROOF and built to withstand heavy use in any conditions. The integrated and removable SmellSafe carbon lined interior bag can be used separately or as a bag within the bag and even reversible to suit your look. Lockable with included RYOT lock. Pack and Protect with RYOT.