The RYOT® DRY+ Backpack is fully SmellProof and waterproof with high frequency welded seams. Flexible roll and cinch closure conveniently keeps odors trapped inside and the weather out, even in the toughest of conditions. The Dry+ Backpack comes with a technical, lightweight carbon lined SmellSafe insert that attaches securely inside and can be removed and used separately. Pack and Protect with RYOT.