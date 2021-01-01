About this product

The Original RYOT® SmellSafe® Krypto-Kit™ in Maroon Loaded with Black ANO Spring Bat & Hemp Rolling Papers



Meet the RYOT® SmellSafe® Krypto-Kit™! Our first invention, released in 2000, and still the most popular pocketable system ever designed for glass bats and small vapes. Now resized to it's original, smaller specs for extra pocketability. The Krypto-Kit™ is the perfect solution for the daily smoker!



RYOT® SmellSafe® - is an activated carbon absorption technology where microscopic charcoal particles are fused together to create an odor protective barrier, blocking unwanted odors from escaping. Combined with our SmellSafe® moisture seal zipper, RYOT® Pack and Protect™ has you ready to roll!



FEATURES:



-RYOT® SmellSafe® Technology

-Lockable zipper for added security option (Lock not included)

-Odor absorption Antimicrobial microfibers

-Wallet-like panels to store cash, cards, or papers

-Removable, hi-tech freshness pod

-Elastic storage loop to secure your taster bat

-Stretch gusseted pocket - perfect for any lighter

-Includes Poker

-Includes 1 Black ANO Spring Bat

-Includes 1 pack of Hemp Rolling Papers

-Dimensions: 4.125" L x 2.625" W x 1" H

-Patent # 6578707