About this product
The all new Playboy by RYOT VERB 510 Vaporizer offers high, medium and low power modes, as well as a pre heat function to suit your smoking style. 5-clicks for on/off feature, makes for an easy to use, and safe device when not in use. Universal magnetic adapters make almost any 510 threaded cartridges ready to go. Simply snap the lid closed for transport and discretion. These vapes fit perfectly in a RYOT Slym Case, or Small PackRatz. Cartridge Adaptor Kit is also available.
NOTE: The VERB 510 Vaporizer works with all 510 threaded cartridges as long as they are less than 11mm in diameter. Keep in mind that longer cartridges could make it difficult to flip the top closed. We recommend certified/reputable brands that utilize the CCELL cartridge (TH2 or M6T Models) – they work exceptionally well.
“Compatible with Carts up to 65mm in Total Height”
Specs
Dimensions: 76mm x 40mm x 16mm
Durable plastic shell construction
Resistance: Above 0.8ohms
Output Voltage: Low 3.0V / Medium 3.4V / High 3.8V
Battery Capacity: 650mAH
Fits 0.5ml Tanks with Medium Magnetic Adaptor
Fits Most 1ml Tanks with Short Magnetic Adaptor
Features
Limited 1 Year Warranty
Includes
RYOT VERB 510 Vaporizer
1 Micro USB Charging Cable
1 3/16” (4.6mm) Short Magnetic Adapter
1 9/16” (14.5mm) Medium Magnetic Adapter
Oil Cartridge NOT INCLUDED
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.