The all new Playboy by RYOT VERB 510 Vaporizer offers high, medium and low power modes, as well as a pre heat function to suit your smoking style. 5-clicks for on/off feature, makes for an easy to use, and safe device when not in use. Universal magnetic adapters make almost any 510 threaded cartridges ready to go. Simply snap the lid closed for transport and discretion. These vapes fit perfectly in a RYOT Slym Case, or Small PackRatz. Cartridge Adaptor Kit is also available.



NOTE: The VERB 510 Vaporizer works with all 510 threaded cartridges as long as they are less than 11mm in diameter. Keep in mind that longer cartridges could make it difficult to flip the top closed. We recommend certified/reputable brands that utilize the CCELL cartridge (TH2 or M6T Models) – they work exceptionally well.



“Compatible with Carts up to 65mm in Total Height”



Specs



Dimensions: 76mm x 40mm x 16mm

Durable plastic shell construction

Resistance: Above 0.8ohms

Output Voltage: Low 3.0V / Medium 3.4V / High 3.8V

Battery Capacity: 650mAH

Fits 0.5ml Tanks with Medium Magnetic Adaptor

Fits Most 1ml Tanks with Short Magnetic Adaptor

Features



Limited 1 Year Warranty

Includes



RYOT VERB 510 Vaporizer

1 Micro USB Charging Cable

1 3/16” (4.6mm) Short Magnetic Adapter

1 9/16” (14.5mm) Medium Magnetic Adapter

Oil Cartridge NOT INCLUDED

