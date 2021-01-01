About this product
RYOT® 1905 2pc FLY Magnetic Walnut Grinder
RYOT® handcrafted 1905 Grinders are simply the best and most stylish wooden grinders ever made. They produce a courser grind perfect for rolling and pipes. Features such as modern ergonomic designs, strong magnetic closures, stainless steel pins, walnut body, and exceptional craftsmanship are what set the 1905’s apart. 1905 grinders are guaranteed not to warp or lose pins.
FEATURES:
Walnut body
Steel teeth
Original design patented 1905
Magnetic closure
Guaranteed not to warp or lose pins
2.91" (L) x 2.28" (W) x 1.18" (H)
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.