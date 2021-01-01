RYOT®
RYOT® 4x7 Glass Top Screen Box in Walnut
About this product
RYOT’s Glass Top Box Boxes are constructed from quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. The monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be. Additionally, their attractive glass tops allow you to keep a close eye on your concentrates without constantly exposing them.
SPECS:
Small: 3x5 inches
Medium: 4x7 inches
Interior Box Depth: 1.625 inches
FEATURES:
Attractive wood construction with high-quality workmanship
Glass Top with a screen printed design for easy viewing of your smokeables
Magnetically secured closures
Monofilament screen for greater longevity and higher quality sifting
Removable storage divider
Includes a RYOT Prep Card
Seamless glass base tray
All RYOT Boxes when combined with Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma, and taste of your blend
