Logo for the brand RYOT®

RYOT®

RYOT® Black Glass Jar

About this product

Ideal for storing herb, the RYOT Black Glass Jar comes equipped with a durable wooden tray and airtight silicone seal to preserve flavor and freshness. Crafted from BPA-Free silicone and sustainably sourced woods, the RYOT Black Glass Jar won’t negatively affect herb quality. Pairs well with the RYOT LOCK-R Box, the Safe Case, and Decanter Water Pipe.

Specs
-Comes in Packs of 6 (Price Displayed is Single Unit Price) 6 Pack Price is $45.00
-Dimensions: 3 inches H x 2.5 inches W
-Capacity 133 ml

Features
-Integrated Walnut Prep Tray Lid
-Airtight Storage/Freshness Seal
-BPA-Free, Eco-Friendly, 100% Plastic-Free
-Made of Durable Glass with Sustainable Wood Lid
