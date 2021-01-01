RYOT®
RYOT® Black Glass Jar
About this product
Ideal for storing herb, the RYOT Black Glass Jar comes equipped with a durable wooden tray and airtight silicone seal to preserve flavor and freshness. Crafted from BPA-Free silicone and sustainably sourced woods, the RYOT Black Glass Jar won’t negatively affect herb quality. Pairs well with the RYOT LOCK-R Box, the Safe Case, and Decanter Water Pipe.
Specs
-Comes in Packs of 6 (Price Displayed is Single Unit Price) 6 Pack Price is $45.00
-Dimensions: 3 inches H x 2.5 inches W
-Capacity 133 ml
Features
-Integrated Walnut Prep Tray Lid
-Airtight Storage/Freshness Seal
-BPA-Free, Eco-Friendly, 100% Plastic-Free
-Made of Durable Glass with Sustainable Wood Lid
