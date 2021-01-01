RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid
About this product
Designed to accommodate RYOT® glass jars, the RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid includes three containers custom built for herb storage. This innovative storage solution facilitates storing three unique blends in durable and airtight containers. All RYOT® jars feature a high-quality silicone and are free of chemicals that could alter your blend.
Available in 4 variations:
2+1 Beech: 2 Wood Beech Lid Clear Jars, 1 Beech Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder
2+1 Walnut: 2 Wood Walnut Lid Clear Jars, 1 Walnut Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder
3 Beech: 3 Beech Lid Clear Jars
3 Walnut: 3 Walnut Lid Clear Jars
Available in 4 variations:
2+1 Beech: 2 Wood Beech Lid Clear Jars, 1 Beech Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder
2+1 Walnut: 2 Wood Walnut Lid Clear Jars, 1 Walnut Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder
3 Beech: 3 Beech Lid Clear Jars
3 Walnut: 3 Walnut Lid Clear Jars
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!