Logo for the brand RYOT®

RYOT®

RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid

About this product

Designed to accommodate RYOT® glass jars, the RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid includes three containers custom built for herb storage. This innovative storage solution facilitates storing three unique blends in durable and airtight containers. All RYOT® jars feature a high-quality silicone and are free of chemicals that could alter your blend.

Available in 4 variations:

2+1 Beech: 2 Wood Beech Lid Clear Jars, 1 Beech Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder

2+1 Walnut: 2 Wood Walnut Lid Clear Jars, 1 Walnut Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder

3 Beech: 3 Beech Lid Clear Jars

3 Walnut: 3 Walnut Lid Clear Jars
