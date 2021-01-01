RYOT®
RYOT® Aluminum "SUPER" Taster Box with Bottle Opener in SILVER with Aluminum Bat
About this product
The Aluminum RYOT® SUPER Taster Box features the one of a kind integrated bottle opener and unique pistol grip design. Along with our patented magnetic poker and lid to help keep every bit of mess and smell at bay. Available in Matte Black, Blue, Green, Silver, Gun Metal, and Rose Gold, their aluminum construction lends these Taster Boxes an added level of durability while simply feeling great in your hand.
Taster® is used under license.
Features:
Durable aluminum construction
Magnetic poker and lid
Storage for smoking blends
Unique pistol grip design
Fits all standard taster bats
Aluminum bat included
Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick
