About this product
Designed to fit our VERB® ESB. These replacement glass bubbler tubes fill with water and provide a smooth hit every time!
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.