VERB® ESB-Electronic Straw bubbler Replacement Heating Tips
This replacement pack comes with 2 ceramic tips that are compatible with the VERB® ESB. Make sure to clean the connection on your ESB before screwing on your new tips for the best connection.
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.