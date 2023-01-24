These 4pc Jar Body Grinders have been a Kannastör favorite for over a decade! Equipped with a replaceable screen and a Limited Lifetime Warranty, these grinders are designed to last! Pairs well with a RYOT Lock-R Box, and a Pro-Duffle.



Specs:

2.2 inch Dimensions – 2.25 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)



Features:

4 Piece Grinder

Easy Change Screen

Clear Jar Body Allows You to See What’s Left

Engineered Drop Through Design Prevents Over Shredding

Modular by Design

Made From 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Multi Chamber Grinders



Modular by Design:

Kannastör Multi Chamber grinders can break down to a slimmer, more portable 3 piece configuration by simply removing the sifting chamber. Another reason why Kannastör is the most versatile and advanced grinder on the market.



This product is intended to be used with legal smoking materials only. Smoking may be harmful to your health. This product may not be sold to minors.

