About this product
These 4pc Jar Body Grinders have been a Kannastör favorite for over a decade! Equipped with a replaceable screen and a Limited Lifetime Warranty, these grinders are designed to last! Pairs well with a RYOT Lock-R Box, and a Pro-Duffle.
Specs:
2.2 inch Dimensions – 2.25 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)
Features:
4 Piece Grinder
Easy Change Screen
Clear Jar Body Allows You to See What’s Left
Engineered Drop Through Design Prevents Over Shredding
Modular by Design
Made From 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Multi Chamber Grinders
Modular by Design:
Kannastör Multi Chamber grinders can break down to a slimmer, more portable 3 piece configuration by simply removing the sifting chamber. Another reason why Kannastör is the most versatile and advanced grinder on the market.
This product is intended to be used with legal smoking materials only. Smoking may be harmful to your health. This product may not be sold to minors.
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.