About this product
VERB 510 Adaptor Kit – 510 Cartridge Adaptor
Includes: Replacement magnetic 510 cartridge short adaptor for 1ml cartridges, and long adaptor for 0.5ml cartridges.
Includes: Replacement magnetic 510 cartridge short adaptor for 1ml cartridges, and long adaptor for 0.5ml cartridges.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.