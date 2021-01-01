About this product
VERB DHV Vaporizer TUNE-UP KIT with Replacement O-Ring
Includes: Tune up your verb DHV with this parts kit. Kit includes a new mouthpiece screen and screw, as well as a replacement O ring for the exterior of the mouthpiece.
Includes: Tune up your verb DHV with this parts kit. Kit includes a new mouthpiece screen and screw, as well as a replacement O ring for the exterior of the mouthpiece.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.