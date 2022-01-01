The RYOT® VERB ESB is our newest vape for concentrates and is the most powerful electronic straw bubbler on the market for taking dabs!



The RYOT® VERB ESB uses a uniquely designed heated ceramic tip combined with a removable water-filtration chamber The powerful 1100 mAh battery heats up the ceramic tip in a matter of seconds and provides dozens of sessions without the need to recharge.



The RYOT® VERB ESB features a durable metal body and an easy-to-fill water chamber that cools down the vapor to a comfortable temperature and enhances the flavor of your concentrates. Vape your concentrates right from your silicone container or mat with ease.



Using the RYOT® VERB ESB is simple, just fill the water chamber to the fill line, turn it on (5 clicks), preheat your ceramic tip (2 clicks), select your preferred temperature (3 clicks), and you’re ready to go! To clear the water chamber, simply blow through it.



Each RYOT® VERB ESB includes 1 ESB device with a glass safety cap, 1 ceramic tip, 1 cleaning brush, and 1 USB charging cable.



FEATURES:



Fits in the palm of your hand



Durable metal construction



1100 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery



Glass water filter



4 Voltage settings 3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, and 4.0V



Auto shutoff after 15 seconds



Ceramic nail included



Micro USB charging connection



Low power indication



Connection indication



15 second preheat function (1.8v)



Micro USB charging cable included



Cleaning brush included



1-year battery warranty



Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards