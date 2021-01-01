About this product

Always be prepared for a smoke session with a RYOT Wooden Magnetic Dugout with CIG-1 Bat. An innovative magnetic design promises these discreet dugouts will keep your herb and included poker secure. The RYOT CIG-1 exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity.



Features

-CIG-1 Bat Included

-Solid Wood Featuring High Quality Craftsmanship

-Magnetic Poker and Lid

-Storage for Smoking Blends

-Unique Pistol Grip Design

-Fits All Standard One Hitters

-Patent # 7717259