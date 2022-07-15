About this product
With RYTE™ extracts, you’ll never sacrifice quality for affordability. Our products are CO2-extracted, chemical-free, and 3rd party lab-tested for potency, pesticides, and heavy metals. RYTE™ believes quality products should be accessible to everyone. Through our vertical integration model, we keep costs low while upholding stringent quality standards from farm to final product.
The RYTE™ 8000mg CBD tincture, a precise blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and organic MCT oil, is one of the most palatable oils on the market. Golden in color, with a light and easy finish, seasoned CBD users will truly appreciate the level of refinement we apply to every RYTE™ product.