Strain Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Do-Si-Dos

Taste/ Aroma Notes: A hint of fresh baked cookie with a creamy finish; Sweet with a earthy pine finish; Sweet with a earthy pine finish; great strain for those looking for an excellent way to wind down after a great workout or spend the remainder of the day relaxing.



Rythm Relax 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!