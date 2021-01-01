Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

French King Mini Buds - Balance

About this product

Strain Lineage: Undisclosed
Taste/Aroma Notes: Funky skunk and earthy kush

Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!