RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Nuke'Em 1g
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Nuke'Em is a CBD-rich hybrid filled with mystery; while its lineage remains unknown, it's sweet, earthy flavor delivers an abundance of calming comfort.
