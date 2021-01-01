RYTHM
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid PAX Pod Otto 500mg
About this product
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Otto is a high CBD strain that provides relaxing effects, with a powerful body buzz and a mild cerebral high.
