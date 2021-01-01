RYTHM
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Flower Nuke'Em 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Nuke'Em is a CBD-rich hybrid filled with mystery; while its lineage remains unknown, it's sweet, earthy flavor delivers an abundance of calming comfort.
