RYTHM
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Flower Otto 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Otto is a high CBD strain that provides relaxing effects, with a powerful body buzz and a mild cerebral high.
