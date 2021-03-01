Loading…
RYTHM

RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge French King 1g

RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: French King, a Hidden Hills cut, is a hybrid strain, offering earthy, citrus flavors and balanced, calming effects.

French King effects

Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
12% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
12% of people say it helps with eye pressure
