RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge French King 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: French King, a Hidden Hills cut, is a hybrid strain, offering earthy, citrus flavors and balanced, calming effects.
French King effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
12% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
12% of people say it helps with eye pressure
