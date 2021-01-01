RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Fruity Chronic 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Fruity Chronic [orig: White Widow x Chronic] is a balanced hybrid with sweet citrus fruit flavors and subtle aftertaste of aromatic hash or pine.
