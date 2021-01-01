RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Smoking Mirror 1g
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Smoking Mirror [orig: CHEM 91 (Skunk VA) x Ronnie Barrett] is a heavy indica, best suited for deep sleep.
