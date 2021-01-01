RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen Plum Crazy 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Plum Crazy [orig: Blueberry x Purple Afghani] is a mellow hybrid, delivering an aromatic and flavorful blend of dark fruit, plum, and berries that's perfect for unwinding.
