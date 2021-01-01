RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen Strawberry Smash 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Strawberry Smash [orig: White Strawberry Diesel x Strawberry Kus] is a balanced hybrid featuring sweet strawberry flavorswith layers of diesel and musk.
