Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Fruity Chronic 500mg

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Fruity Chronic [orig: White Widow x Chronic] is a balanced hybrid with sweet citrus fruit flavors and subtle aftertaste of aromatic hash or pine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!