Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Plum Crazy 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.

Strain description: Plum Crazy [orig: Blueberry x Purple Afghani] is a mellow hybrid, delivering an aromatic and flavorful blend of dark fruit, plum, and berries that's perfect for unwinding.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!