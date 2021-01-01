RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Plum Crazy 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Plum Crazy [orig: Blueberry x Purple Afghani] is a mellow hybrid, delivering an aromatic and flavorful blend of dark fruit, plum, and berries that's perfect for unwinding.
Strain description: Plum Crazy [orig: Blueberry x Purple Afghani] is a mellow hybrid, delivering an aromatic and flavorful blend of dark fruit, plum, and berries that's perfect for unwinding.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!