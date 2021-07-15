About this product
Strain description: Hells Bells [orig: Legend OG x GMOTK] is a pungent hybrid, featuring pronounced notes of diesel and garlic and a balanced mind-body high.
Hell’s Bells is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Hell’s Bells. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
