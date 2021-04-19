About this product
Strain description: Margy Mints [orig: Kush Mints x Frozen Margy] is a calming hybrid, with a heavy diesel profile and subtle notes of berry, lime, and sweet mint.
Margy Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Margy Mints - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
