RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Purple Urkle 500mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Purple Urkle is a classic indica dominant strain with pungent grape, earth, and skunk flavors that give way to profound relaxation.
Strain description: Purple Urkle is a classic indica dominant strain with pungent grape, earth, and skunk flavors that give way to profound relaxation.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
896 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!