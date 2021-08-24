RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Scout Breath 300mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Scout Breath, an indica dominant strain, has kushy earth aromas, knockout power, and a real presence. The mother of this potent cultivar was the 2015 ICmag Cup Champion and Scout Breath carries on that legacy as a champion contender.
Scout Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!