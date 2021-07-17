RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Alien Apple Warp 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Alien Apple Warp [orig: Sour Apple IBL x Tahoe Alien] is an indica dominant strain with a fruity, tropical aroma and playful mix of sweet and sour tastes.
Strain description: Alien Apple Warp [orig: Sour Apple IBL x Tahoe Alien] is an indica dominant strain with a fruity, tropical aroma and playful mix of sweet and sour tastes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!