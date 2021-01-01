RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 is a calm, yet creative, indica dominant cross with pops of fresh citrus and wild berries against a backdrop of rich, earthy coffee.
Strain description: East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 is a calm, yet creative, indica dominant cross with pops of fresh citrus and wild berries against a backdrop of rich, earthy coffee.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!