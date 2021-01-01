RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Wonder Skunk 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Wonder Skunk [orig: Williams Wonder x Roadkill Skunk] is a potent indica dominant strain, resulting in fantastic, subtle flavors and intense relaxation.
Strain description: Wonder Skunk [orig: Williams Wonder x Roadkill Skunk] is a potent indica dominant strain, resulting in fantastic, subtle flavors and intense relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!