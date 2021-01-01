Loading…
RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Wonder Skunk 500mg

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Wonder Skunk [orig: Williams Wonder x Roadkill Skunk] is a potent indica dominant strain, resulting in fantastic, subtle flavors and intense relaxation.
