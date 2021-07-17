Loading…
RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Alien Apple Warp 1/8oz

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.

Strain description: Alien Apple Warp [orig: Sour Apple IBL x Tahoe Alien] is an indica dominant strain with a fruity, tropical aroma and playful mix of sweet and sour tastes.
