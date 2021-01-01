RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 is a calm, yet creative, indica dominant cross with pops of fresh citrus and wild berries against a backdrop of rich, earthy coffee.
Strain description: East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 is a calm, yet creative, indica dominant cross with pops of fresh citrus and wild berries against a backdrop of rich, earthy coffee.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!